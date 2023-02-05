Governor inquires after injured cops at LRH

PESHAWAR: Governor Ghulam Ali on Saturday visited the Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) and inquired after the cops who sustained injuries in the police lines bombing.

Talking to reporters, he said the police had rendered unprecedented sacrifices for the restoration of peace in the country.

He said that during his earlier visit to the LRH, he had been informed about the shortage of dialysis machines so he was donating two dialysis machines to facilitate the kidney patients.

“It is my second visit to inquire after the policemen who were injured in the blast,” Ghulam Ali said. The governor said that this was a national tragedy and efforts were being made to provide the facilities to the police force.

He said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police force was in high spirits and the cops were performing duty to eradicate terrorism. The governor said that the meeting of the Apex Committee was held in Peshawar the other day to take stock of the prevailing challenges. He said the political forces should rise above the political divide and join hands to address the challenges facing the country.

He said that the Election Commission of Pakistan should consult institutions about security so that a transparent and peaceful election could be held. He recalled that in the past, the elections were postponed due to the martyrdom of former prime minister and PPP leader Benazir Bhutto.