Gang of dacoits busted in Khyber

BARA: Bara Police busted a three-member gang of dacoits involved in kidnapping for ransom in Bara tehsil of Khyber district on Saturday, police said on Saturday.

The police said that on the direction of the Khyber District Police Office (DPO) Saleem Abbas, the cops raided a house in Akakhel area and arrested three accused, wanted in cases of extortion and drug peddling in Mattani, Bara and Miward police stations.