Warehouse gutted by fire

A warehouse of old shoes in the Ittehad Town area of Karachi was gutted by fire on Saturday. The fire had broken out in the godown located at Khyber Chowk and spread very quickly, engulfing the entire warehouse.
Four fire engines brought the blaze under control after a hectic effort of more than four hours. According to the fire brigade spokesperson, they had received information about the blaze at around 6:30pm.
The spokesperson added that four fire engines with one water bowser participated in the operation, and the firefighters controlled the blaze at around 10:30pm. “The cooling process is under way. Due to a shortage of water, tankers from the Karachi Water & Sewerage Board have been called in for the cooling process.”
Police said that no one had died or been injured in the fire. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.
