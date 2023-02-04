LHC seeks Punjab governor’s reply on PTI’s plea for poll date

The Lahore High Court building in Lahore. The News/File

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday sought a reply from Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman by February 9 on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s plea demanding the date for elections following the dissolution of the provincial assembly.

Justice Jawad Hassan was hearing the plea filed by PTI’s General Secretary Asad Umar demanding the governor to immediately announce the date to ensure election within 90 days of the dissolution of Punjab Assembly.

As the proceedings commenced, the lawyer representing the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) expressed willingness to hold elections but said that a new development had occurred a day earlier following a letter from the principal secretary to the governor, wherein it was stated that the country was facing an economic crisis. To this, Justice Hassan remarked there had been worse economic conditions in the past but even then elections were conducted, observing that there are several judgments that say elections are to be held within the stipulated time frame.

PTI’s lawyer Barrister Ali Zafar argued that the electoral watchdog was putting the responsibility of giving an election date on the governor while Rehman was putting it on the ECP. On this remark, the commission’s lawyer argued they “are ready for elections but have just informed the court about the recent letter they received”.

“Leave the governor’s letter aside and announce the election date,” ordered Justice Hassan, inquiring what the ambiguity was when the Constitution was “very clear over holding elections after the dissolution of an assembly”.

In his remarks, Additional Attorney General Nasar Ahmad argued that there was sufficient time and that “we are not refusing to hold elections”.

Meanwhile, the lawyer representing the governor of Punjab took the rostrum and requested the court to grant them a week’s time to express their objections in detail.

Petitioner Asad Umar then raised a question, saying “it is astonishing that the ECP received a letter over economic crises in relation to elections in Punjab but have issued a schedule for holding by-elections on vacant seats of the National Assembly.”

“The court will see everything in light of the Constitution,” the judge remarked. During the proceedings, Justice Jawad also hinted at contacting the LHC chief justice for constituting a full bench to hear the plea. However, lawyers representing the PTI and ECP did not agree to the proposal. Subsequently, Justice Hassan sought a reply from Governor Rehman by February 9 after the lawyer representing him sought time arguing they have some objections over the demand for the date of elections. It is pertinent to note that on January 30, the LHC had sought replies from the ECP and principal secretary to Punjab governor by February 3 (today).