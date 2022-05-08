Baligh-ur-Rehman named Punjab governor

Baligh-ur-Rehman. Photo: Twitter/BalighUrRehman_

LAHORE: The federal government on Saturday nominated Baligh-ur-Rehman as the new governor of Punjab and a summary to replace the incumbent Governor Omar Sarfaraz Cheema was sent to President Arif Alvi.

Baligh-ur-Rehman belongs to District Bahawalpur. He was elected from the NA-185 constituency in 2008 and 2013 and served as the state minister for Education, Interior and Narcotics Control when Nawaz Sharif became the prime minister after the PMLN’s victory in the 2013 elections. After the removal of Nawaz Sharif, former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi included him in his cabinet and made him the federal minister for Education and Professional Training.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has decided not to take governorship in Punjab, The News has learnt.

Sources said the PPP demanded three ministries, two slots of special assistants and chairmanship of a standing committee in Punjab in a meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz. PPP leaders who met Hamza included National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf, Yusuf Raza Gillani, Qamar Zaman Kaira, Ali Haider Gillani and Hassan Murtaza. The delegation congratulated Hamza on assuming the office of the chief minister and presented a bouquet to him.

According to PPP sources, the leaders of both the parties agreed to work together. A significant progress was made regarding power sharing between the PPP and PMLN. The PPP has resigned from the constitutional posts of Punjab and sought the posts of two special assistants, two parliamentary secretaries and the chairmanship of a standing committee. The sources said Hassan Murtaza is likely to be made the senior minister. The possible PPP ministers are Ali Haider Gillani, Makhdoom Usman Mahmood and Mumtaz Ali Chang. Shazia Abid, Ghazanfar Abbas Linga and Raees Nabil are likely to be made parliamentary secretaries. Shehzad Saeed Cheema of the PPP is likely to be made a special assistant.

Hamza said: "PMLN allies are like our friends and brothers, positions are temporary, love for humanity should be the priority and constitutional and democratic values will be promoted through reconciliation."

Yusuf Raza Gillani said: "We have come to congratulate Hamza and have no demand for PA speakership." He said Imran Khan ran away with wickets. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has assured the Supreme Court of Pakistan that elections will be held immediately after electoral reforms.