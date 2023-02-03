Imran’s politics leading country towards destruction: Ghani

Sindh Labour Minister Saeed Ghani. — Twitter

ISLAMABAD: Sindh Minister for Labour and Human Resources Saeed Ghani has said Imran Khan’s politics is leading the country’s towards destruction.

“Imran Khan is an evil politician who wants to harm the country,” he said while addressing a press conference here at the Sindh House on Thursday, adding that Imran Khan’s statements before and after the recent Peshawar bombing were highly alarming. It showed how his party had taken steps to facilitate terrorist outfits to regroup in the country, he said.

Ghani said ill-advised decisions had been taken in the PTI government’s tenure without taking the nation, parliament or the National Security Council into confidence.

He said all political parties, army and the quarters concerned had to be united to take steps and adopt policies to eliminate terrorists.

He said Imran Khan levelled baseless allegation against former president Asif Ali Zardari that he had plotted to kill the PTI chairman.

He recalled that the PPP never talked about revenge despite being a victim of terrorism. Imran Khan’s false allegations can produce dire consequences in the streets as his followers can give a violent reaction. Imran Khan’s political agenda stands for ruining the Pakistani society, institutions and economy.

He said an agreement with the IMF on strict conditions was signed during the PTI government.

When Imran Khan was convinced that his government was going, he violated the IMF agreement to put the country in trouble and push the economy towards collapse.

He said former Interior minister Sheikh Rashid had been arrested through a lawful procedure and another case should be lodged against him for his foul statements after his arrest.

In response to a question, Ghani said the PPP never used the religion card and if someone was misguiding the nation by taking the name of the state of Madinah, telling facts to the nation could not be termed a religion card.

He said Ali Wazir should be treated according to the law. If he has been granted bail, he should be released as he is a member of the National Assembly and attending the session of the National Assembly is his right.