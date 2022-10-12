Karachiites exagerate their issues: Saeed Ghani

Sindh Education and Labour Minister Saeed Ghani. — Twitter

Sindh Labour Minister Saeed Ghani has blamed the people of Karachi for the problems the city faces, saying that Karachiites overstate their issues.



"The citizens of Karachi magnify their problems by 100 times while speaking about them," Ghani said.

The minister, while criticising the citizens said that Karachi is the only city in the world where people themselves block sewage lines, puncture water connections and tear down street lights.

He claimed that he also has evidence to back this statement but didn't talk about how to resolve the problems nor did he speak about taking any action against those causing these issues.

Street crimes in Karachi skyrocket in 2022

The statement of the minister comes as more than 56,500 cases of street crime have been reported in Karachi during the current year.

Over 19,000 mobile phones were snatched from citizens, while 104 cars were forcefully taken and 1,383 bikes were stolen.

Around 35,000 citizens were deprived of their motorbikes during various incidents in the city.

On the other hand, at least 56 people have lost their lives while resisting street criminals and 269 were injured as a result. Around 303 cases of house robberies have also been reported in Karachi.