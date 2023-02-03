KMU-IBMS welcomes MPhil, PhD scholars

PESHAWAR: Director of Khyber Medical University’s Institute of Basic Medical Sciences (KMU-IBMS) Dr Inayat Shah has said that the PhD and MPhil scholars of the Institute of Basic Medical Sciences can play a key role in preventing the growing diseases in society.

He expressed these views while addressing the welcome party organised in honor of the newly admitted students of MPhil and PhD in basic medical sciences. Former dean and pro-vice-chancellor Prof. Dr. Jawad Ahmed, Director IPS Dr. Sami Siraj, Director IPDM Dr. Yasir Yousafzai, dean faculty of Basic Medical Sciences Prof. Dr. Rubina Nazli, Director QEC Dr. Asia Bukhari, faculty and students were also present at the occasion.

Addressing the newly admitted students, Dr Inayat Shah said that you have chosen a new and challenging profession.

He said that KMU had been focusing on MPhil and PhD programmes among other fields and it is commendable that KMU has recently been awarded by CPSP for imparting FCPS training in four subjects i.e Community Medicine, Anatomy, Biochemistry, and Physiology which is not only a sign of confidence but also a great honor for KMU.

Dr Inayat Shah said that currently 163 PhD and 487 MPhil scholars are studying in IBMS and a large number of MPhil and PhD scholars are graduating every year, while in the future, MPhil and PhD programmes in Human Nutrition, Bioinformatics, and Oral Biochemistry would also be started soon.

Speaking at the ceremony, former dean and pro-vice chancellor Prof Dr Jawad Ahmed, Dr Yasir Yousafzai, Prof Dr Rubia Nazli, Dr Zille Huma, Dr Sami Siraj, and Dr Asia Bukhari said that the importance of MPhil and PhD in various disciplines of basic medical sciences was increasing with time.