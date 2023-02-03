Apca strike continues for 2nd day

MANSEHRA: Clerical staff of different public sector departments on Thursday took to the streets against the highest-ever inflation and demanded the government to enhance their salaries in accordance with the price hike.

“Our province has been facing terrorism and inflation and government employees are suffering the brunt of it directly,” Mubashar Aftab Dilazak, the district president of the All-Pakistan Clerks Association (Apca), told protesters.

The protesters marched through Shinkiari road, Abbottabad road and Kashmir road and assembled at the Khatm-e-Nabuwat Chowk, while chanting slogans in support of their demands.

“Our protest is not against the provincial caretaker government, we are in streets against lawmakers who put the country on the way to economic mess,” Dilazak said.

Speaking on the occasion, a leader of Apca, Kabeer Javed Yusufzai, said that the government should give 100 percent raise in salaries of government employees.

The clerical staff of public sector departments, except the police and judiciary, observed a complete pen-down strike on the second day on Thursday.

Their three-day pen-down strike against the inflation in the country would also continue today (Friday) and Apca leaders said they would stage a sit-in at Peshawar if their demands were not met by the government.