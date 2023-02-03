KSrelief launches projects for flood victims

MANSEHRA: King Salman Relief Centre has launched a project for non-food items and winter relief for the flood affected families in the country.

King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) has launched a project to distribute 25,000 NFI kits and 25,000 winter relief kits weighing approximately 3965 tons among flood affected people living across Pakistan.

According to a press release, as many as 350,000 Individuals will benefit from this relief initiative.

Due to the critical situation after floods and dire need of relief goods, KSrelief took initiative to provide 25,000 NFI kits and 25,000 winter relief kits. KSrelief has already distributed 10,000 NFI kits and 25,000 winter relief kits in the

first and second phase of the project.

Each NFIs kit comprises two blankets, a shelter kits with plastic matt, kitchen set with jerry cane and antibiotic soaps. The winter package includes two quilts, shawls for men and women, 10 pairs of socks for men women and children, four caps for children, two mufflers for children, sweaters for distribution in the colder regions of Pakistan.

The third and fourth phase of NFI project is under distribution process and will be completed soon in all the affected areas of Punjab and Sindh, the release said.

All these relief packages will be distributed in collaboration with National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and with the help of registered NGOs (implementing partners) and local government.

This project comes under the umbrella of humanitarian projects by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and is meant to assist needy families living in Pakistan.