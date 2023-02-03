Expired food items seized

PESHAWAR: The district administration seized a large quantity of expired food items at a godown in Dauranpur here on Thursday.

The administration said that the officials raided a godown in Dauranpur and seized a large quantity of expired food of famous brands.

It said that the accused collected these expired food items from shops and used to resupply to the market after changing the expiry dates on these items. It claimed that the officials had also seized stickers, stamps and packing material.