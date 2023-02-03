Clarification

This refers to the letter ‘Bled dry’ (January 17, 2023) by Nikeeta Lohana. KE would like to clarify that the charges referred to by the writer are based on the Quarterly Tariff Adjustments (QTAs) for the months of October-December 2022 and to be charged from January-April 2023 under the Uniform Tariff Policy. The rates of electricity charged in customer bills are in accordance with the rules and regulations determined by the regulator and the government of Pakistan.
It is pertinent to mention here that all power utilities, including the privatized KE are not allowed, nor do they have the discretion to unilaterally make changes to the tariff or charge adjustment rates. The uniform tariff rates apply regardless to all consumers including those in Hyderabad receiving supply from HESCO. Individual DISCOs cannot do anything to alter these charges.
Spokesperson
K-Electric
