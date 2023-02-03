Hold the cheers

The PML-N workers’ and supporters’ jubilation at the return of Maryam Nawaz, without her father, indicates they believe this will save their party and maybe even the country.
Nothing could be further from the truth. The PML-N and Pakistan’s fate is tied to the economy; if the latter sinks so tall shall the former.
Engr Asim Nawab
Islamabad
This refers to the letter ‘Bled dry’ by Nikeeta Lohana. KE would like to clarify that the charges referred to by...
This letter is addressed to every Pakistani who genuinely seeks the nation’s improvement. Pakistanis lack the simple...
In Pakistan anyone or any group with the slightest amount of power in society can easily plunder the state for...
Former finance minister Miftah Ismail has recommended raising the minimum wage to Rs35000. Our top priority should be...
This country has been a victim of uncertainty and despair since the day the PDM government assumed power. Inflation is...
Parenting is a really complicated task. Raising children requires a lot of attention, patience and focus. In Pakistani...
Comments