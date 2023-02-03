 
Friday February 03, 2023
Hold the cheers

February 03, 2023

The PML-N workers’ and supporters’ jubilation at the return of Maryam Nawaz, without her father, indicates they believe this will save their party and maybe even the country.

Nothing could be further from the truth. The PML-N and Pakistan’s fate is tied to the economy; if the latter sinks so tall shall the former.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad

