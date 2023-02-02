Peshawar tragedy: Interim minister condoles with bereaved families

CHARSADDA/NOWSHERA: Caretaker Minister Khushdil Khan on Wednesday visited Charsadda and Nowshera districts to offer condolences to the families of the martyred cops on behalf of the provincial government in order to raise the morale of the force.

He prayed to Allah to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved families to bear this tragedy with patience.

Speaking on the occasion, Khushdil Khan said it was the top priority of the caretaker setup to restore peace and maintain law and order besides conducting elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He added that the Peshawar Police Lines blast was a condemnable act, saying that the provincial government shared the grief of the families, which lost near and dear ones in this tragedy.

The caretaker minister said that the government had constituted investigation teams to establish the facts and bring the culprits to justice.

He said that the morale of the cops was high and the entire nation stood with the police force battling the menace of terrorism and lawlessness.

Khushdil Khan said that the police and the people had rendered matchless sacrifices for the restoration of peace.