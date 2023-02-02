Police check data about more than 652,000 persons in January

LAHORE: Lahore police checked the data about more than 652,000 persons through Smart Eye during the month of January.

Similarly, Lahore police enrolled more than 59,000 tenants under Tenant Registration System and more than 1,800 private employees under Registration of Private Employees (ROPE) under RRS in January. Lahore police arrested around 139 law breakers and criminals through Smart Eye.

Lahore police, through E-Police Posts, checked data of more than 111,000 passengers whereas 10,500 vehicles were checked at E-Police Posts. Police arrested 1,013 accused and 104 stolen vehicles were recovered during the E-Police checking process. Moreover, Lahore Police, through ‘Smart Eye’ application, checked 2,210 installations, including hotels, guest houses, hostels and factories during the first month of this year.

Khidmat Counters: Police Khidmat Counters issued 1,667 Medico Legal Certificates (MLCs) last month. According to the Lahore police spokesperson, at least 352 MLCs were issued at Police Khidmat Counter of Lahore General Hospital, 240 at Jinnah Hospital, 183 at Services Hospital, 84 at Mayo Hospital, 59 at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, 141 MLCs at Kot Khawaja Saeed Hospital, 198 at Mian Munshi Hospital, 37 at Mian Nawaz Sharif Hospital, 90 MLCs at Rural Health Centre Awan Dhai Wala, 67 at Rural Health Centre Manga Mandi, 84 at Rural Health Centre Barki, 51 at Rural Health Centre Raiwind and 81 at Rural Health Centre Chung.

Phone thief: Manga Mandi investigations police have arrested a mobile phone thief on Wednesday. The arrested suspect has been identified as Ejaz Younis. Police also recovered eight mobile phones, cash and other valuables from his custody. Police said that he during initial investigations have confessed of committing various bids.