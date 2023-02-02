Anti-encroachment operation: LDA serves notices on 40 shops

LAHORE: Lahore Development Authority teams along with a heavy contingent of police conducted an anti-encroachment operation in G-1 Market Johar Town and issued notices to 40 shops and 18 other buildings to remove encroachments from the parking areas and other illegal commercial activities.

The operation in G One Market was supervised by Deputy Director Atiq and Assistant Director Waris who sealed a number of shops here on Wednesday. LDA officials said notices had already been issued to hospitals, schools, restaurants and other institutions and action was taken against illegal commercialisation and violation of rules for parking areas and building rules.