Amir Mir flays use of abusive language against Naqvi

LAHORE: Caretaker Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Amir Mir strongly condemned the use of abusive language by former chief minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi against Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi. He said that if the Punjab Police takes any action against lawbreaking elements then its responsibility cannot be put on the Caretaker CM Punjab. He underscored that indiscriminate action against violators of law would continue for the supremacy of law across the province and such elements would be brought to justice.

The minister said that former CM by giving a proof of being a responsible citizen should support the government in establishing the writ of law. Amir Mir highlighted that the caretaker government was sincerely taking concrete measures to create conducive environment for the upcoming elections. The provincial cabinet is only fulfilling its constitutional responsibilities by remaining within its ambit and all decisions of the cabinet are taken in accordance with the law.

Amir Mir said that the Caretaker CM Punjab is a dignified person and is sincerely striving with his utmost noble intentions by keeping his personal likes and dislikes aside in the best interest of Pakistan.