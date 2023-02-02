Remand of factory owner extended

A court on Wednesday extended by five days the police remand of a factory owner held on charges of manslaughter and negligence after 19 mysterious deaths of people, who are said to have died due to toxic fumes in the Keamari area.

The investigating officer produced Khair Muhammad alias Sher Muhammad before a judicial magistrate (West) and requested an extension in his remand to complete the investigation. He stated that the suspect was running a plastic recycling factory in the area without any licence, adding that toxic fumes emitted by the industrial unit allegedly caused the deaths of 19 residents of the area.

The IO informed the magistrate that he had not yet received a medical report about the cause of the deaths, adding that the factory had been sealed by the deputy commissioner and it would be inspected and samples would be collected. He pleaded with the court to extend the suspect’s remand to complete the investigation and other legal formalities.

Advocate Munawar Ali Lakhair filed vakalatnama (power of attorney) on behalf the suspect and stated he didn’t object to the police plea for remand extension as his client was innocent and wanted the case to be properly investigated to prove his innocence. He said his client owned a godown and not a factory and added that the children died due to measles.

Accepting the IO’s request, the magistrate extended the suspect’s remand for five days with a direction to produce him on the next date along with an investigation report. An FIR had been registered at the Mochko police station under sections 322, 284 and 34 of the Pakistan Penal Code on the complaint of labourer Khadim Hussain, who had lost four family members while living in Ali Muhammad Goth, located on Suparco Road near Mawach Goth.

Section 322 deals with punishment for Qatl-bis-sabab, Section 284 with negligent conduct with respect to poisonous substance, and Section 34 with acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention.

The complainant had told the police in his statement that he is a resident of a Katchi Abadi in Ali Muhammad Goth. He said that several recycling factories are operating near his locality without taking any precautionary measures and emitting mysterious toxic gases that have taken several innocent lives.