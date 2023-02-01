‘Amir, Malik can return to national duty’

By our correspondent
LAHORE: Chief selector Haroon Rasheed has revealed the possibility of return of pacer Mohammad Amir and all-rounder Shoaib Malik.
Rasheed stated in a recent interview that they will consider the inclusion of experienced players such as Malik if they fit in the current combination and can contribute to the team's chances of winning an important tournament. However, he has not formed a specific strategy yet and will determine the selection policy once his panel is formed.
“You have to see which players can fit in your current combination. In fact, we also have to see if such player [Malik] can play any specific role in an important event, which can increase the possibility of Pakistan winning,” said Rasheed.
“However, if a young player performs the same role, it can be debatable.” “But I have kept my position open regarding this topic and have not formed a specific strategy. Once my selection panel is formed, we will come with a specific selection policy,” he added.
He agrees with PCB chairman Najam Sethi s stance on the matter, saying that players should focus on their cricket and that if Amir continues to perform, he will be in contention for selection like other players.
