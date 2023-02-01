Nawaz to return soon: Safdar

MANSEHRA: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) leader and former MNA Captain (retd) Mohammad Safdar on Tuesday said the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif would soon return to the country.

“We have been finalising preparations for Nawaz Sharif’s arrival and he will address the mega public gatherings to be organised across the country,” he told a gathering of PMLN workers.

He said that the former prime minister was the only hope of the nation as he made the country an atomic power despite the huge pressure from the international community and would now retrieve the country out of the economic turmoil.

“The nation has been suffering the brunt of the mandate stolen in the 2018 general elections which paved the way for an incapable person Imran Khan to occupy the Prime Minister’s house,” Captain Safdar said.

He said that PMLN was still the single largest and most popular party and would steer the country out of the economic challenges.

“Maryam Nawaz received a historic welcome on his arrival from London and she will soon start countrywide contacts with party workers and also hold public gatherings,” Safdar added.

He said that his wife would shortly initiate the mega public gatherings in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“Maryam Sharif will also address the historic public meetings here in Mansehra, Abbottabad and Haripur as Hazara Division is still the stronghold of PMLN,” Safdar said.

The PMLN leader said that his party was ready to defeat Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf in elections if held in the country.