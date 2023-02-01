UNEP likely to open its office in Pakistan

Islamabad: Given the increasing challenges due to climate change, Pakistan has formally made a request to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) to open its office in the country and provide support through an investment framework that can provide space to all stakeholders.

According to the details, the UNEP has six regional offices in Africa, Asia and the Pacific, Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean, North America, and West Asia. The establishment of its office in Pakistan can greatly help focus on some vital environmental issues including the ambitious Living Indus initiative. Pakistan wants its support on various issues including nature-based solutions, ecosystem-based adaptation approaches, and resilient infrastructure to deal with floods and groundwater recharge.

Inger Andersen, Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations and Executive Director of UNEP, is currently on an official visit to Pakistan. She is scheduled to visit the flood-affected areas in Sindh and mangrove areas around Karachi. Sindh chief minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman will also have a meeting with her to discuss environmental challenges posing threats to the people of Pakistan.

The UNEP can provide a general evaluation of the quality of the environment and emerging sustainable development trends in Pakistan. Its mission is to provide leadership and encourage partnership in caring for the environment by inspiring, informing, and enabling nations and peoples to improve their quality of life.

An official has said, “The international community and the United Nations are responding very positively to the requests made by Pakistan regarding rehabilitation of flood-hit people and protecting the region from negative impacts of climate change.” “The visit of the UNEP executive director will be highly beneficial because we are going to develop consensus on various issues related to the protection and preservation of the natural environment,” he said.