Three arrested for displaying weapons

Lahore:Baghbanpura police arrested three persons for spreading fear and panic by displaying weapons.
Th accused were identified as Nadeem, Abdullah and Iftikhar. Police recovered three pistols and bullets from them. accidents: Around 10 people were killed in different road accidents across the Punjab province during the last 24 hours.
The Punjab Emergency Service Department (PESD) responded to 892 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these accidents, 10 people died, whereas 890 were injured.
Around 447 people having serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals and 443 minor injured were treated on the spot by Rescue medical teams.
LAHORE:Around 207 trainees of the 5th Intermediate, 26th Lower and 1st Short Armourer School Courses received training...
LAHORE:Fatima Jinnah Medical University organised a farewell ceremony in honour of Pro-VC/Chairperson, Department of...
LAHORE:Punjab University awarded PhD degrees to 10 of its scholars on Tuesday. According to details, Hafiz Ghulam...
LAHORE:Caretaker Minister for Communication & Works, Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Bilal Afzal has said that...
LAHORE:Government College University Lahore Tuesday organised a blood donation camp where donors gave more than 200...
LAHORE:Caretaker Provincial Health Minister Dr Javed Akram met the team of PITB at the University of Health...
