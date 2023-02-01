Three arrested for displaying weapons

Lahore:Baghbanpura police arrested three persons for spreading fear and panic by displaying weapons.

Th accused were identified as Nadeem, Abdullah and Iftikhar. Police recovered three pistols and bullets from them. accidents: Around 10 people were killed in different road accidents across the Punjab province during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab Emergency Service Department (PESD) responded to 892 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these accidents, 10 people died, whereas 890 were injured.

Around 447 people having serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals and 443 minor injured were treated on the spot by Rescue medical teams.