Maryam asks social media teams to play role in stabilising country

PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz addresses party workers in Lahore on January 28, 2023. — YouTube/PTVNewsLive

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) Chief Organiser and Senior Vice-President Maryam Nawaz Sharif chaired meetings of different party wings on Monday and directed her social media team to play active role in stabilising the country.

She met the social media team, members of PMLN women wing and youth affairs at the party’s central secretariat in Model Town here. She also met Member National Assembly Ali Zahid, former MNA Talal Chaudhry, Sadia Taimur and Uzma Kardar.

Maryam Nawaz told members of different wings of the party that it was their responsibility to work whole-heartedly to make Pakistan a modern, developed and welfare state. “Our seniors, under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif, set new standards of development in Pakistan,” she said adding that now, in order to fulfil the responsibility, the youth and women should gear up to play their role.

Maryam said the Muslim League Nawaz was the only party which had the passion of serving the nation, and advised the social media team to expand their team and use all social media platforms on modern lines to convey the party message to masses.

Maryam gave suggestions to improve the women's wing and said “Women have always played a significant role in the victory of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz and they will continue to play their role”.

Maryam Nawaz appreciated the performance of the youth wing and made suggestions to make it more dynamic. The youth wing has always played the role of the backbone of the party. “And today, many representatives in the assembly are playing a role in the centre and in provinces, and in future also, the youth will get more representation,” she added.