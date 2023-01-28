Maryam Nawaz to arrive in Pakistan today after three months

PML-N's Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz waves at party supporters in this undated image. — AFP/File

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's (PML-N) Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz will reach Pakistan from United Arab Emirates (UAE) today around 3pm.



The party workers in the provincial capital have completed all the preparations to welcome their leader, who will now lead the PML-N's election campaign in Punjab.

Announcing the news, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb revealed that the party's senior vice president will reach Lahore at 3pm.

“Party leaders, workers and supporters are eagerly waiting for Maryam,” she wrote on Twitter adding that upon her arrival she will start the restructuring of the party’s organisational setup.

Maryam is likely to take the centre stage in politics as she was appointed as the senior vice president and chief organiser of PML-N earlier this month.

She was earlier holding the office of PML-N's vice president before the promotion and has been highly active in running the party's election campaigns and holding public gatherings in different cities.

Moreover, PML-N supremo Nawaz has asked Maryam to lead rallies and meetings ahead of the upcoming elections in Punjab, alongside Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, after she reaches Pakistan.

As per sources, her son Junaid Safdar and his wife Ayesha Said would be shifting to Pakistan permanently to assist in her political activities.

It should be noted that the newly-appointed senior vice-president of PML-N has visited the British capital to spend time with her father. Last year in October, Maryam reunited with her father after three years.

'Coming era is of PML-N'

"The coming era is of the PML-N. Pakistan will be taken out of the vortex under Nawaz Sharif's leadership," Maryam said in her conversation with party leaders in Dubai on Friday night.

The PML-N leader met a delegation of the party members and appreciated the leadership of the Muslim League Emirates and the Pakistani community for their contribution to their homeland.

The delegation was led by senior leader Ghulam Mustafa Mughal while Shaukat Butt, Raja Abubakar Effendi, Ghous Qadri, Abdul Waheed Paul, Farzana Kausar and other leaders were also part of the delegation.

During the meeting, Maryam assured the members of the delegation that the future of Pakistan belongs to PML-N because the leadership of the party has always brought Pakistan out of difficult and tough times.

On the occasion, the General Secretary of Muslim League, UAE, Abu Bakr Effendi, expressed well wishes while acknowledging the leadership of Maryam and assured that the officials of Muslim League UAE wanted to see former prime minister Nawaz once again taking over the leadership of the country.

Moreover, senior leader Ghous Qadri presented a bouquet to Maryam and informed her that the workers of the party were ready to fly to Lahore with their leader.