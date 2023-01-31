Schedule for Maryam’s countrywide tours announced

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb Monday released the schedule of countrywide organisational tours of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) Senior Vice President and chief organiser Maryam Nawaz.

In a statement, she said Maryam Nawaz would start her tours from February 1 and address workers’ convention in Bahawalpur. An organisational meeting of the party would be held on February 2 in Bahawalpur, added the statement.

On Feb 5, a PMLN convention would be held in Multan, whereas the organisational meeting of the party would be held on Feb 6 in that city.On Feb 9, Maryam would address a PMLN convention in Abbottabad, and party’s organisational meeting would be held on Feb 10.

On Feb 15, Maryam would address a convention and rally in Dera Ghazi Khan, the statement said adding that on Feb 16, she would preside over an organisational meeting of the party in the same city.

A PMLN workers’ convention would be held in Rawalpindi on Feb 19, whereas the party organisational meeting would be held the next day, on Feb 20. On Feb 23, Maryam would address a workers’ convention in Sargodha, and preside over the party organisational meeting on Feb 24.

In Sahiwal, workers’ convention would be held on Feb 27, and party’s organisational meeting would be held on Feb 28.

The minister said in Gujranwala, workers’ convention would be held on March 3, and party organisational meeting would be held on March 4.

In Sheikhupura, workers’ convention would be held on March 7, and party organisational meeting on March 8, said the statement.

In Faisalabad, workers’ convention would be held on March 11, and party’s organisational meeting on March 12. In Peshawar, workers’ convention on March 15 and party organisational meeting would be held on March 16. The statement said that in Lahore division, workers’ convention would be held on March 19 and party’s organisational meeting on March 20. Maryam Nawaz would go to Quetta on March 23 and address workers’ convention. She would chair party’s organisational meeting on March 24 there.