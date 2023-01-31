Three die in pressure cooker blast

KHAR: A woman and her two children died when a pressure cooker exploded at her house at Ghaljo Kamangara area in Nawagai tehsil in Bajaur tribal district here on Monday, sources said.

The sources said that the woman was cooking food for her family in a pressure cooker when it exploded. A room at her house also collapsed due to the impact of the blast.

The explosion caused injuries to the woman and her two children. The Rescue 1122 official arrived at the spot after learning about the incident.

The rescuers transported the injured persons to the district headquarters hospital in Khar where they succumbed to their injuries. The deceased were identified as the wife of Taj Wali, Usman, 5, and Sana, 4.