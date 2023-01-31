Four killed over ‘Karo-Kari’

SUKKUR: Four people, including three women, were killed over the ‘Karo-Kari’ issue in separate incidents on Monday.

Accused Ghahilo Taighani gunned down his wife after accusing her of adultery in the katcha area of Karampur in district Kashmore-Kandhkot. Police said raids were being carried out to arrest the accused.

Similarly, accused Liaquat Mangi shot dead his wife over the ‘Karo-Kari’ issue at Benazir colony in Shahdadkot, while suspect Asghar killed his sister-in-law after declaring a ‘Kari’ in Shahdadpur.

Respectively, Ali Abbas Khaskheli was killed by his cousins Imdad and Ghulam Mustafa over the ‘Karo-Kari’ issue in village Chanesar Khaskheli near Faiz Gunj town in Khairpur.Ghulam Hyder Khaskheli, brother of the deceased, registered an FIR at Police Station Faiz Gunj against the suspects and told the police that the accused killed his brother over a fake charge of ‘Karo-Kari’.

Meanwhile, the body of woman Darbano Rind was recovered from her house near Sakrand and was shifted to a local hospital. The sister of Darbano alleged her husband of being behind her death, however her husband denied the charge, saying his wife committed suicide. In another incident, a woman and her brother were killed and three others were injured in the firing incident that took place between two brothers over a property issue in village Jaffar Chandioj near Mehar in district Dadu.