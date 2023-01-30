PMLN, PTI playing politics over Hazara province issue: TSH

MANSEHRA: Tehreek-i-Suba Hazara Convener Mushtaq Khan on Sunday demanded the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf to ensure the provincial status for the Hazara Division.

“The people are mature enough and understand that both PMLN and PTI have been playing politics over the name of Hazara province instead making their moves constitutionally viable to make our division another federating unit of the country,” he told reporters here.

Flanked by Tehreek’s other officer bearers, Mushtaq Khan said though PMLN leaders had promised to contact other political

parties to move resolution for creation of Hazara province, no practical step was taken yet.

“It is time the PMLN and PTI should come forward and move Hazara province resolution in the assembly and the rest of the political parties having representation in the parliament should extend support in the larger public interest,” he added.

The convener TSH said that the country was facing an economic crisis owing to bad governance and corruption. “And if more federating units were created, such issues faced by the country may come to an end,” he added.

Speaking on the occasion, member of Tehreek’s executive body, Malik Javed said that the country was passing through a difficult juncture of its history and political parties should work sincerely to pull it out of those challenges.