Bara family accuses CTD of conducting illegal raid

BARA: A resident of the Bara tehsil of the Khyber tribal district said on Sunday the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) had illegally raided his house without the presence of policewomen.

Speaking at a press conference here, Noor Wali and his family members said that the CTD police had raided the house without a lady constable and took his younger brother to an

unknown place along

with a car.

He added that the CTD police had violated the traditions and sanctity of the tribal customs.

Noor Wali claimed that Rs360,000 and three tola gold were also taken away from the house.

He said that the Counter Terrorism Department

police had arrested his brother Muhammad Sabir and shifted him to an unknown place while his vehicle was parked in Sarband Police Station in Peshawar district.

He appealed to the

inspector general of police to recover his brother

and bring the cops involved to justice as soon as

possible, otherwise they would be forced to stage protests