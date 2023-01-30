Bara family accuses CTD of conducting illegal raid

BARA: A resident of the Bara tehsil of the Khyber tribal district said on Sunday the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) had illegally raided his house without the presence of policewomen.
Speaking at a press conference here, Noor Wali and his family members said that the CTD police had raided the house without a lady constable and took his younger brother to an
unknown place along
with a car.
He added that the CTD police had violated the traditions and sanctity of the tribal customs.
Noor Wali claimed that Rs360,000 and three tola gold were also taken away from the house.
He said that the Counter Terrorism Department
police had arrested his brother Muhammad Sabir and shifted him to an unknown place while his vehicle was parked in Sarband Police Station in Peshawar district.
He appealed to the
inspector general of police to recover his brother
and bring the cops involved to justice as soon as
possible, otherwise they would be forced to stage protests
KARAK: Former director general of the Intelligence Bureau MasoodSharif Khan Khattak died from cardiac arrest here on...
PESHAWAR: University of Malakand has made significant progress in teaching and research and has earned great...
PESHAWAR: Javed Ahmed Khan, in-charge of NADRA Swift Registration Centre at Sararogha in South Waziristan, died after...
MANSEHRA: Tehreek-i-Suba Hazara Convener Mushtaq Khan on Sunday demanded the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan...
LAHORE: Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab Mohsin Naqvi said that all possible measures will be taken for timely...
NOWSHERA: The police here on Sunday arrested four robbers, including a proclaimed offender, and recovered arms from...
Comments