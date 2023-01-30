Khad Mela, Pakistan Horti Expo conclude

LAHORE:An increased awareness in farmers regarding the use of fertilizer in a balanced way marked the conclusion of two-day Khad Mela and Pakistan Horti Expo 2023 on Sunday.
Some 45 experts from nine countries participated in the exhibition. A large number of officers of agriculture departments, farmers, importers and exporters attended the event held at Expo Centre, Johar Town, Lahore.
Addressing the closing ceremony, Secretary Agriculture Ahmad Aziz Tarar said the Agriculture sector contributes almost 63 percent in foreign exchange. He said in terms of production of dates and citrus fruit Pakistan ranks as the third largest country in the world and regarding the production of mangoes Pakistan ranks the fourth in the world.
He said Pakistan has a prominent position in the export of horticultural products worldwide. By organizing “Khad Mela and Pakistan Horti Expo 2023”, the farmers got awareness about the balanced use of fertilizers and horticultural crops. This exhibition helped to boost the possibilities of Pakistani horticultural products getting new markets around the world. With this exhibition, farmers, national and international companies, processors, importers and exporters have been given wide opportunities to network at the national & international level and they have also held business meetings, he maintained.
The secretary said Pakistan Horti Expo 2023 has helped to promote Pakistani horticulture crops and their products to connect with traders from all over the world which will improve the horticulture sector and increase our agricultural exports.
Much of society is made up of people who grow up in loving homes surrounded by caring family members and wealth to...
LAHORE:The three-day storytelling festival concluded at Alhamra Arts Centre, The Mall on Sunday. On the first day, the...
LAHORE:National College of Arts Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Murtaza Jafari announced the appointment of Ustad Hamid Ali...
LAHORE:Deputy chairman of the board of governors of Minhaj University Dr Hussain Mohi-ud-Din Qadri Sunday urged the...
LAHORE: Senior journalist Altaf Hasan Qureshee has published a book titled 'Mashriqi Pakistan: Toota Hua Taara' which...
LAHORE:IG Punjab visited 1787 Complaint Management System at the Central Police Office on Sunday.He directed the...
Comments