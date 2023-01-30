Carnival held to collect funds for flood victims

To raise funds for the flood victims and Indus Hospital, the Bay View High School held a carnival on Sunday evening at the Beach Luxury Hotel, which was attended by a large number of people.

The Bay View High School has been part of the education system for the last 25 years and has five campuses across the city that cater to age groups from pre-school all the way to O Levels and aim to provide the best possible experience to their students, faculty members and parents as well as external prospective parents both within the school sphere and outside.

The deputy administration coordinator and marketing point of contact at the Bay View High School, Amber Danish, shared how they had geared up to conduct a mega charity family carnival on Sunday.

The event attracted a massive strength of over 5,000 people which belonged to the Bay View High School family and outside. The purpose of this carnival, she said, was to raise as many funds as possible in order to give back to the community and help reputed charitable organisations in their relief efforts across Pakistan.

The organisations that the school had partnered up for the event were the Indus Hospital and Karachi Relief Trust. “This is an everlasting carnival,” she said, adding that they had lucky draws and various fun activities arranged by the school administration. Apart from the Indus Hospital and Karachi Relief Trust, she said their sponsors were the Bank Al Habib, IHOP, Habib Metro Bank and others. “Whatever we are earning will go to flood victims,” she said.

The entry fee to the event was Rs500 for adults and Rs350 for children. Apart from the entry fees, she said, there were separate charges for activities in the carnival. “Our students participated in huge numbers,” she explained, adding that they were expecting to generate funds amounting to more than Rs1.5 million through the carnival.