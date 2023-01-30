Fading star

Imran Khan continues blaming the institutions for his ouster from power. But, all the while, the pendulum of popular opinion is slowly swinging away from the PTI.
The present scenario calls for national cohesion. Only then can we begin to repair the damage done by decades of misrule.
Abdul Moiz Dar
Gujranwala
