Hike in roti price worries people

MARDAN: Rising prices of roti has concerned people while the district administration and food authorities have failed to control the prices in the district.

It was learnt that nanbais have fixed prices on their own will in the urban areas of Par Hoti, Babu Mohalla, Khwaja Ganj Bazaar, Kas Koroona, Bank Road, College Chowk, Bajli Ghar, Shamsi Road, Nahar Chowk, Chato Chowk, Baghdada, Sabzi Mandi, Bari Cham, Nowshera road, Charsada Chowk, and Dwasaro Chowk. A plain roti is sold at Rs30 and a paratha for around Rs40.

The district administration and food controller have not yet changed the official price-list of Rs10 for a roti of 150 grams, while people complained that the Nanbai Association had fixed their own rates in the district, especially in the urban areas.

They also complained that with the increase in the prices, the weight of roti was also decreased.

They demanded the commissioner and deputy commissioner to take

strict action in this regard and provide relief to the masses.