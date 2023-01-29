Bajaur elders demand steps for peace

PESHAWAR: The Bajaur Action Committee, a body of elders vying for peace, on Saturday called for concrete measures to improve the law and order situation in the tribal district.

The demand was made as the members of the pro-peace body met Bajaur Deputy Commissioner Fahad Wazir where the District Police Officer Shaukat Ali briefed them on the prevailing law and order situation in the district.

The DPO said the police would eliminate the hired assassins, adding that a number of suspects involved in such cases have been arrested.

The official said a special campaign against hired killers and drug dealers would be launched next week. He urged the tribal elders to cooperate with the police in this regard.

The elders demanded restarting patrols in different areas so that the confidence of the people was restored in the law-enforcement agencies. They wanted the police and army to carry out the task together.

Those present on the occasion from the peace committee included Maulana Abdul Rasheed, Tehsil Chairman of Khar Syed Badshah, Malik Mohammadi Shah, Sardar Khan, Sheikh Jahanzada, Dr. Hameed, Siraj Khan, Malik Gul Karim Khan, Qari Abdul Majeed, Malik Shaheen and others.