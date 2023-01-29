The end of work

Innovations and developments in the field of artificial intelligence are a game-changer for people throughout the globe. Advanced robots and machines equipped with AI have started replacing skilled humans in many types of jobs, and the tales of robot waiters and AI-based machines at factories aren’t fantasies anymore. An AI-based chatbot named ChatGPT has surprised everyone as it can answer a plethora of questions and complete academic or research-based tasks. People have started using it for writing essays, qualitative research, and other assignments. Such advancements are proof that employment is not as secure for skilled workers as we previously thought.
Tulha Sikander
Larkana
