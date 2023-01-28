Former PMLQ MNA joins PPP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President and former Member National Assembly Mehboobullah Jan has joined the Pakistan Peoples Party.

Bilal Khan Sherpao, the grandson of the brother of Aftab Khan Sherpao, has also joined the PPP. They joined the PPP after a meeting with former president and PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Friday. Zardari said Khyber KP had always been a stronghold of the PPP.