Desecration of Quran in Sweden: JI stages rallies across KP to condemn act

PESHAWAR: The Jamaat-e-Islami arranged demonstrations across the province against the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden.

Leaders and workers of the party were joined by common folks in huge numbers in the protest demonstrations in all the big and small cities of the province soon after the Friday prayers.

The demonstrations were organised on the call of the party’s chief Sirajul Haq.

In the provincial capital, the protest rally started from the historic Mahabat Khan Mosque.

Former provincial minister Hafiz Hashmat Khan, Sirajuddin Qureshi, Tariq Mateen and other leaders of the party were leading the rally.

Speaking on the occasion, they said that the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden had hurt the hearts of more than one billion Muslims.

“The anti-Islam elements have made it their habit to desecrate the symbols of Islam and hurt the sentiments of Muslims, which is a painful trend,” he added.

They blasted the Organisation of Islamic Conference (OIC), the United Nations and the rulers of the Islamic countries for their inability to prevent these incidents.

They urged the Muslim rulers to take immediate actions for prevention of the acts of blasphemy. A law should be made at the global level so that no one could dare to insult Islam and other religions, they stressed.

A protest was also held in Mansehra. The demonstration was led by district president of the party Dr Tariq Shirazi.

Central leader of Jamaat-e-Islami Bakhtiar Maani and former provincial minister Shahraz Khan addressed a protest demonstration in Batkhela, Malakand district against the desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden.

A protest sit-in was organised in Dargai and a protest demonstration was also held in Sakhakot Bazar against the desecration of Holy Quran.

In Swabi, a protest demonstration was arranged at Shawa Adda Chowk. JI Youth Swabi president Imaduddin Yousafzai and Mufti Naeem Haqqani addressed the demonstration.

In Karak, JI leader Muhammad Zahoor Khattak addressed a protest gathering and expressed deep concern over the desecration of the Holy Quran.