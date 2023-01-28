Holding elections ECP’s domain, says governor

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Ghulam Ali on Friday said that the caretaker cabinet was working to shoulder its responsibilities while holding the elections was the domain of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Talking to media persons here, he said the ECP would conduct the elections keeping in view the reports of departments concerned.

He said that holding elections in a fair and impartial manner would positively impact the security situation besides addressing the economic problems.

Ghulam Ali said that those, who refused reconciliation in the past, were now resorting to agitation and demanding for the holding of elections, adding that

these elements needed political orientation.

He said the people supported the state and the elements, who had waged a war by making allegations, would soon meet their logical end

Earlier, the governor unveiled the glittering winners and runners-up trophies and playing kits of the first Peshawar Press Club Zalmi Media T10 Cricket Cup here.

Peshawar Press Club President Arshad Aziz Malik along with senior journalists warmly received the

governor on his arrival at the press club.

Peshawar Press Club General Secretary Irfan Musazai lauded CEO Zalmi Foundation Javed Afridi and its management for extending support to Zalmi Media Cricket Cup wherein a total of 8 teams, including more than 200 journalists, are taking part.

He said the Peshawar Press Club and the Sports Writers Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were going to organize the first event soon after the newly elected body.

He said earlier it was planned to have 16 teams but due to shortage of time, the T10 Media Cricket League will have eight teams and the matches will be played on knock-out basis in three days in historical Islamia College University Cricket Ground Peshawar for which all arrangements have also

been made.

Arshad Aziz Malik while welcoming the governor said that sports activities were a regular feature of Peshawar Press Club with the aim to provide much needed physical and mental relief to its members that increased to over 600.

He said the Annual Sports Gala for male and female members and the 7th edition of the Twenty20 Media Cricket League-2023 would also be organized wherein such activities would be open for all members.

Speaking on this occasion, Governor Ghulam Ali said that sports was an essential component to stay healthy. He said healthy activities like this were very important for journalists.

He said in his time there was a designated sports class in schools and that was why good talent came up in different games but now the role of schools and colleges in the promotion of any sports had almost ended as schools and colleges were confined to just rooms wherein no space allocated for grounds or sports activities.

The governor said that sports activities in schools were about to end now because schools were being built in very limited places.