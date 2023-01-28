 
Saturday January 28, 2023
Crash into cash

January 28, 2023

The depreciation of the rupee could be converted into an opportunity if our finance ministry can play its cards right. A cheap currency makes us a more attractive destination for investment and our exports more competitive, provided we have sufficient industrial capacity.

Without giving the proper incentives and facilities to our industry, our country cannot excel and shed its chronic forex pains.

Mumraiz Khan

Karachi

