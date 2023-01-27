Residents want SNGPL to repair road

MARDAN: Residents of Tauheed Colony on Charsadda Road here on Thursday demanded the officials of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) to take action against a contractor who had allegedly dug the colony road in different places and did not repair the road.

The residents of the colony complained that the contractor, after the completion of his work, did not repair the road.

They said that due to this act of the contractor, the colony residents faced a lot of problems, especially women, children and elderly residents.

During rain, water gets accumulated in the locality while Water and Sanitation Services Company Mardan workers faced difficulties in cleaning the road and streets.

This correspondent sent photos of the dug-up places to the regional manager (RM) of the SNGPL Mardan region on his WhatsApp number. Later, on official Khalid Khan contacted this correspondent and he was informed about the situation and requested to visit the spot. However, he used harsh words on cell phone.