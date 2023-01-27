Okara varsity VC stresses focus on research

LAHORE:The newly-appointed Vice-Chancellor of University of Okara (UO) Prof

Dr Sajid Rashid has stressed the need of diverting more resources towards applied research that could benefit the society at large.

In his first formal interaction with the faculty, and heads of academic departments, Prof Sajid Rashid said that the primary function of a university was to produce quality research in order to provide viable solutions to societal problems.

The Vice-Chancellor said, “We need to set up various multidisciplinary and interdisciplinary research groups so that the scholars can benefit from the expertise of one another. Moreover, new areas of research like environmental education and business education need to be explored.”

The heads briefed the VC on the achievements and challenges of their departments and vowed to do his utmost to fix the pertaining issues like classroom space, research resources and scarcity of teaching staff.

The Vice Chancellor also directed to constitute an Anti-Narcotics Society and department-level disciplinary committees in the university. UET holds seminar on Mathematics: University of Engineering and (UET) Lahore’ Department of Mathematics organised an international seminar “Recent Trends in Applied Mathematics -2023” on Thursday.

The purpose of the seminar was to introduce the audience to the latest development in Applied Mathematics. The resource person Dr Muhammad Nadeem, Associate Professor, Qujing Normal University, China, talked about the latest techniques in the field of Applied Mathematics.

UET Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Mansoor Sarwar was the chief guest while deans, chairpersons, faculty members and students of various departments attended the seminar. PU issues exams date sheet: Punjab University (PU) Examinations Department issued date sheets of different exams on Thursday.

