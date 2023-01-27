Man hurt as bridge caves in during construction

A machine operator was injured and a motorcycle damaged after the shuttering of an under-constriction bridge in Nusrat Bhutto Colony caved in on Thursday.
Police said a part of the bridge caved in when it was being filled with the concrete mixture. As the concrete mixture fell, the machine operator suffered minor injurie and a motorcycle was damaged. The flow of traffic was also suspended for some time as shopkeepers and residents in nearby areas gathered at the site.
