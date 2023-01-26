Chitralis continue protest to highlight demands

PESHAWAR: Activists of Tehreek Tahafuz-e- Haqooq-e-Chitral continued their protest outside the Peshawar Press Club against the policies of the government, holding it responsible for the underdevelopment of Chiral.

The protesters are demanding electricity supply to the district, repair and construction of roads and provision of other basic facilities to the residents of the Upper and Lower Chitral districts.

They complained that they had been protesting for the last one week in Peshawar but no one was interested to know about their problems.

The protesters said neither the federal nor the provincial government had allocated funds to improve the provision of basic services to the people.