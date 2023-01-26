Chitralis continue protest to highlight demands

PESHAWAR: Activists of Tehreek Tahafuz-e- Haqooq-e-Chitral continued their protest outside the Peshawar Press Club against the policies of the government, holding it responsible for the underdevelopment of Chiral.
The protesters are demanding electricity supply to the district, repair and construction of roads and provision of other basic facilities to the residents of the Upper and Lower Chitral districts.
They complained that they had been protesting for the last one week in Peshawar but no one was interested to know about their problems.
The protesters said neither the federal nor the provincial government had allocated funds to improve the provision of basic services to the people.
PESHAWAR: Some of the names proposed by different political parties have been cleared for the caretaker cabinet of the...
PESHAWAR: The Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Wednesday predicted that very cold and dry weather is...
LAHORE: The 28th Academic Council of Government College University Lahore has approved different new departments and...
PESHAWAR: Speakers at a consultative workshop here on Wednesday said that domestic and foreign companies exploring oil...
LAHORE: Wapda Chairman Engineer Lt-Gen Sajjad Ghani was briefed during his visit to under-construction Mohmand Dam...
PESHAWAR: Anti-Narcotics Force Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has recovered 211. 648-kilogram drugs of different kinds during the...
Comments