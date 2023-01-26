 
Thursday January 26, 2023
Kaniguram Press Club office-bearers

By Our Correspondent
January 26, 2023

WANA: The annual election for the Kaniguram Press Club in the South Waziristan tribal district was held on Wednesday.

According to the results, Malik Irfan Burki was elected president, Tanviruddin Burki general secretary and Daud Burki Advocate were chosen as legal advisor of Kaniguram Press Club. Similarly, Faridullah was elected chairman, Muhammad Qaiser vice-president, Muhammad Yasir joint secretary, Rafiuddin finance secretary, Muhammad Umar office secretary, Riaz Burki liaison secretary and Mahmood Khan as security in-charge.

