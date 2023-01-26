CITY PULSE

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation will hold a three-day marigold exhibition at the Frere Hall from Friday, January...
A woman lost her life and five of her family members suffered serious burn injuries in a fire that erupted at their...
Karachi Additional Inspector General of Police Javed Alam Odho has ordered the police to take action against...
Keamari district police arrested an alleged member of a sleeper cell of the Balochistan Liberation Front , a banned...
A court granted on Wednesday five-day physical remand of a man who has been arrested for allegedly murdering his...
The Karachi Water and Sewerage Board will take measures to bring the city’s Katchi Abadis under its tax net to...
Comments