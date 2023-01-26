Man who killed daughter over ‘honour’ remanded in police custody

A court granted on Wednesday five-day physical remand of a man who has been arrested for allegedly murdering his daughter in the name of honour at the City Courts.

The investigating officer produced Ameer Jan Mehsud before the Judicial Magistrate-XII (South) to seek his physical remand for interrogation. He stated that the suspect allegedly shot dead his 19-year-old daughter Hajira while she was being taken to a court to record her statement on Monday. Head Constable Imran Zaman and a passer-by, Wajid Kaleem, were also injured in the firing incident that took place near Canteen No.7 at the judicial complex, he added.

The IO said the man was taken into custody and an unlicensed firearm was seized from him. He said the suspect is required to be questioned about the case and possession of the illicit weapon and for the completion of other legal formalities, including the criminal record

office (CRO).

Granting the investigating officer’s plea, the magistrate handed over the custody of the suspect to the police until January 30 with a direction to produce him on the next date along with an investigation report.

Two cases were lodged under sections 302 (premeditated murder), 324 (attempted murder) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and Section 23(i)A of the Sindh Arms Act read with Section 7 (punishment for act of terrorism) of the Anti-Terrorism Act at the City Courts police station.

However, the administrative judge of the anti-terrorism courts on Tuesday declined the police’s plea for the grant of police remand of the suspect observing that terror charge was not attracted in the present case. “Perusal of record shows that accused had no any intention to create terror. Thus, this court has no jurisdiction to grant the remand,” he had said and directed the IO to obtain his remand from the judicial magistrate concerned. Hajira had left her residence and contracted a freewill marriage with a doctor, according to the police. Her father had lodged a kidnapping case against her purported husband.