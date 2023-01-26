SAP cloud migration discussed

KARACHI: SAP Pakistan on Wednesday held a discussion with media for highlighting the role of cloud migration for businesses.

“Cloud migration is essential to ensure digital transformation and manage applications and data in the most cost-effective, efficient, and secure IT environment,” Saquib Ahmad, country managing director of SAP Pakistan said.

He added that the usage of technology by companies had changed in the post-Covid-19 situation. Cloud computing now is need of the hour and Pakistan companies from big automakers to small-sized businesses are using the SAP software for the same, according to Ahmad.

He informed that SAP was also working with government institutions to create time-efficient processes with evaluative options. When questioned on security issues, he assured that the installation of software comes with security paradigms in place. “SAP is strong with secure digital environment to combat cyber theft and fraudulent activities.”

Speaking of cloud solutions, he explained the infinite space available on the cloud and how companies needed to make a focused migration to cloud solutions for the availability and security of data at all times.