Another journalist robbed

PESHAWAR: Another journalist was robbed at gunpoint in the limits of Hashtnagri Police Station in the provincial capital.
The journalist Rizwan Yousafzai told the police that he was going home from office when armed motorcyclists intercepted him near his house. He said the armed robbers snatched his phone and escaped. At least four journalists have been robbed in the provincial capital by armed men in the last couple of weeks.
