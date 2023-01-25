Body to look into Lakki varsity affairs

LAKKI MARWAT: The KP government has constituted a fact-finding committee to probe the alleged irregularities in the University of Lakki Marwat.
The committee was constituted through a notification issued by the Secretary for Higher Education Department (HED) on Saturday last.
Comprising the director of quality assurance and deputy secretary (admin) of the HED, the body will investigate the academic, administrative and financial matters along with alleged malpractices in the university.
The letter stated that the committee would look into the complaints about the varsity administration to fix the responsibility.
It added that the committee would probe the alleged unlawful appointments of faculty, officers, and staff as well as the removal from services of employees without following due process.
It said that the opening of alleged unauthorized campuses and granting affiliations along with other issues would be probed thoroughly as well.
