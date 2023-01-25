SHC issues notices to law officers in missing persons’ cases

The Sindh High Court on Tuesday issued notices to federal and provincial law officers and others on petitions against the alleged enforced disappearance of citizens from different parts of Karachi.

Abida Begum, Zafar Ali and Mohammad Fayyaz submitted in the petitions that Qazi Ejazuddin, Nawab Ali and Mohammad Aijaz were allegedly picked up by personnel of law enforcement agencies from Bilal Colony, Pirabad and airport areas and their whereabouts were unknown.

They submitted that police and personnel of other law enforcement agencies were not disclosing their whereabouts and family members were still unaware about the registration of any cases pending against them.

The court was requested to direct the federal and provincial law enforcement agencies to provide details of any cases registered against the missing persons as well as of their whereabouts.

A division bench, headed by Justice Naimatullah Phulpoto, after the preliminary hearing of the petitions, issued notices to federal and provincial law officers, the Sindh inspector general of police, the Sindh Rangers director general and others and called their comments.

The SHC had earlier expressed dissatisfaction over the progress reports submitted by the investigation officers for the recovery of missing persons, and directed the home secretary to hold provincial task force sessions every month regarding the missing persons’ cases.

The court observed that it appears that investigation officers have failed to take the steps for the recovery of missing persons. It further observed that it is also unfortunate that cases of missing persons were discussed before the provincial task force lastly on October 28, 2022 though the court had directed that provincial task force sessions should be conducted in every month.

The high court also directed the home secretary to conduct sessions of the provincial task force in every month and submit a progress report. It directed the investigation officers to conduct the investigation by using modern devices for the recovery of missing persons.